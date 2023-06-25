Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,648 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

