Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,306 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

