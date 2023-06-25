Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,746 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after buying an additional 161,784 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $208.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average is $214.52. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

