Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,774 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $264.33 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average is $286.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.