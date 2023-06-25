Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,264 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Splunk by 94.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $100.98 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

