Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,833 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

