Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,942 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.60 and its 200-day moving average is $211.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,378,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,509 shares of company stock worth $10,005,961. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

