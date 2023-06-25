Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,499 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.02 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

