Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,569 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

