Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,682 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,618 shares of company stock valued at $70,004,626 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.