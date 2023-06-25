Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,823 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $141.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

