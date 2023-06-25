Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,952 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $138,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $491,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,300 shares of company stock worth $6,668,338 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.