Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 78,046 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,046 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.87 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.