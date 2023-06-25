Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 798 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $396.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

