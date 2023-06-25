Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,179 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,701.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,169 shares of company stock worth $28,048,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $63.41 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

