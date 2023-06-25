Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,229 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

