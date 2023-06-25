Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,242 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

