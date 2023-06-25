Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 98,165 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $430.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

