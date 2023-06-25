Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its position in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

