Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,589,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

