Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WPC opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

