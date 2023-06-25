Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

TER stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

