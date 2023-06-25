Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Ball by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

