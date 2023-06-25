Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,183 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NYSE MRO opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.