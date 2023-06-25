Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Rating) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 48,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Guyana Goldstrike Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

About Guyana Goldstrike

(Get Rating)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Alice Arm North property, a precious metal prospect; and East Georgie property, as well as the San Diego mineral claim located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.