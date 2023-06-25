Harbor Group Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.0% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $9,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.