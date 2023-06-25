Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells 8,005 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $183,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 274.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.