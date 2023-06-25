Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.33.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 13,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.