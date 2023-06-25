Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

Intel stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

