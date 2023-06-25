Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance
Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a market cap of $589.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.87.
Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
