Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,515,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

