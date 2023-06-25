iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

