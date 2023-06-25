iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

