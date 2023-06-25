iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,299,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000.

IYF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

