iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Position Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IHI opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

