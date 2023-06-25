iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Position Trimmed by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IAT stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $657.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

