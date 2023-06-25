John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 50,132 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 752,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Superconductor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

