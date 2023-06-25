Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.
Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International Price Performance
JCI opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
