Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

