Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $430.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

