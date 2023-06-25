Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

