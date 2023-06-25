JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 517,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,488,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.