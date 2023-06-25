Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,230 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after buying an additional 1,748,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,302,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,596,000 after buying an additional 649,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

