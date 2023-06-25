Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $454.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

