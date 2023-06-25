Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $249.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $258.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

