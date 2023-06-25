Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,197,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,920 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,542 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 815,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,363,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.