Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

