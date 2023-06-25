Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $452.69 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.