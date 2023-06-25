Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 309 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

