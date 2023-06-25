Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,274 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Recommended Stories

