Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 738 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,916,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,292,000 after purchasing an additional 874,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

